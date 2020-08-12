Menu
Car allegedly flees scene after striking bicycle rider

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
12th Aug 2020 9:45 AM
POLICE are searching for a car after a bicycle rider was struck in Rockhampton City this morning.

At 7.20am, emergency services were called to the vehicle and bicycle crash at the Campbell St and Denham St roundabout.

According to a Queensland Police Service spokesman, the vehicle is alleged to have fled the scene.

The spokesman said police were trying to locate the vehicle.

The male bicycle rider was assessed on scene with no obvious injuries.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition as a precaution.

