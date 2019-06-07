Car and B-Double collide, car runs off road

A car was run off the road after it was hit by a B-Double on the Bruce Highway earlier this morning. One person was taken to hospital.

A CAR has been run off the road on the Bruce Highway this morning after a minor collision with a B-Double Truck.

Approximately 7am this morning the red ute and a B-Double truck have come into contact, which forced the ute off the road near the big roundabout coming into Rockhampton.

Police have said it is a minor accident, with the car knocking a traffic sign over as it has come off the road.

Queensland Ambulance were on the scene earlier where they assessed the driver of the ute.

The driver sustained no obvious injuries and was transported them to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

Main Roads have been notified of the incident.