Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.
News

Car and bike collide in Allenstown overnight

Jack Evans
17th Nov 2019 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man was taken to hospital last night following a collision between a car and a pushbike.

Queensland Ambulance Services said paramedics attended a two vehicle crash reported on Gladstone Road in Allenstown at 7.34pm last night.

A male patient with pelvis injuries was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Queensland Police said ambulance, fire, and multiple police crews attended the scene outside the Sun Palms Motel.

No charges were laid but the incident is under investigation.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Climate change enthusiasts will not engage in discussion on this book

        premium_icon Climate change enthusiasts will not engage in discussion on...

        News Heat from the Sun is constantly impacting the Earth, and radiating away again into space.

        OPINION: ‘Mistake of fact’ defence rape laws need balance

        premium_icon OPINION: ‘Mistake of fact’ defence rape laws need balance

        News Rcent rape trail in Rockhampton shows need for balance between keeping “mistake of...

        Rape ‘mistake of fact’ defence leads to man found not guilty

        premium_icon Rape ‘mistake of fact’ defence leads to man found not guilty

        News A YOUNG Central Queensland cowboy was this week acquitted of rape after...

        Music festival 'drug overdose' fear as pair go to hospital

        premium_icon Music festival 'drug overdose' fear as pair go to hospital

        Health Two Sunset Sessions patrons suffer suspected substance abuse.