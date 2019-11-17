Car and bike collide in Allenstown overnight

A man was taken to hospital last night following a collision between a car and a pushbike.

Queensland Ambulance Services said paramedics attended a two vehicle crash reported on Gladstone Road in Allenstown at 7.34pm last night.

A male patient with pelvis injuries was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Queensland Police said ambulance, fire, and multiple police crews attended the scene outside the Sun Palms Motel.

No charges were laid but the incident is under investigation.