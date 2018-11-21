Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics are on the scene of the crash.
Paramedics are on the scene of the crash.
Breaking

Car and bus collide on busy regional road

Tobi Loftus
by
21st Nov 2018 3:59 PM

A CAR and bus have collided on a busy Highfields road.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said two crews were on the scene of the crash, which occurred at the corner of Highfields Rd and Polzin Rd just before 3.45pm.

"The only person on the bus was the driver," the spokeswoman said.

"There were two people in the vehicle.

Two patients were transported to Toowoomba Hospital in stable conditions with minor cuts and abrasions following the crash. One other patient was assessed but declined transport to hospital.

bus crash car crash highfields
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    JM Kelly directors may be questioned under oath

    premium_icon JM Kelly directors may be questioned under oath

    Business JM Kelly Builders went into administration last month owing $21 million to employed, secured and unsecured creditors

    ALDI appoints local business to complete Gladstone Rd works

    premium_icon ALDI appoints local business to complete Gladstone Rd works

    Business They are still 'urgently' looking for a new builder

    Please don't boycott Rocky pleads tourist company

    premium_icon Please don't boycott Rocky pleads tourist company

    News RRC now has February 15 to stop illegal camping and RV accommodation

    150 nippers compete at three-point carnival at Yeppoon

    premium_icon 150 nippers compete at three-point carnival at Yeppoon

    News Ideal conditions yield impressive performances across all age groups

    • 21st Nov 2018 4:13 PM

    Local Partners