Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Driver who collided with train escapes serious injury

Tara Miko
by
3rd Jan 2019 11:25 AM | Updated: 12:48 PM

UPDATE: The driver of a car that collided with a train at Southbrook has escaped serious injuries.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported the driver of the car was assessed at the scene of the collision but declined transport to hospital.

The train driver was also not injured in the incident reported about 11.20am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to the collision on Oshea Avenue and Southbrook Felton Rd.

The train, loaded with gravel, was reported to be off the roadway.

EARLIER: A car and train have collided on a level crossing southwest of Toowoomba.

Emergency services are en route to the incident on Umbiram Rd at Southbrook where initial reports suggest a train and car collided about 11.20am.

Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are responding.

More to come.

editors picks queensland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services southbrook toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Tributes flow for Gracemere miner killed in dozer tragedy

    premium_icon Tributes flow for Gracemere miner killed in dozer tragedy

    News Friends and family devastated by the loss of a 'great man'.

    Teen charged with drink driving after crashing car into tree

    premium_icon Teen charged with drink driving after crashing car into tree

    News Eye witnesses say they were appalled by the behaviour of the teen

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:32 PM
    'It was a pleasure and privilege to have him in my life'

    premium_icon 'It was a pleasure and privilege to have him in my life'

    News Rocky sports coach pays tribute to her beloved nephew

    Respect the royals says Rockhampton's own Lady Yocklunn

    premium_icon Respect the royals says Rockhampton's own Lady Yocklunn

    News Husband was Director of Protocol for Queen in Papua New Guinea.

    Local Partners