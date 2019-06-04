Menu
Cameron Kerr shared a shot of the fiery crash between Cardwell and Ingham.
News

Two dead, baby critical after fiery highway crash

by JACOB MILEY, CAMERON BATES
4th Jun 2019 7:19 PM
UPDATE, 6.30PM:

Two women and a man have been credited with saving a baby's life in a fiery crash on the Bruce Highway that's left two people dead.

Eyewitnesses say a car travelling north has crossed into the path of the truck which has caused a fire, with the highway closed in both directions.

One witness credited a rear-facing car seat with saving the baby's life.

Bystanders pulled the baby from the car and within 45 seconds the car was completely engulfed by flames.

 

A car and truck collided on the Bruce Highway near Cardwell June 4, 2019. Photo: Cameron Bates
EARLIER:

A BABY and two others are fighting for life after a fiery head on collision, north of Townsville.

Emergency services were called to reports of the truck and car crash at Damper Creek about 4pm.

Both a truck, and another vehicle are on fire and crews are working to exstinguish the blaze.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the three people were in a critical condition, one of whom was a baby who has injuries to his head, neck and chest.

The ages and genders of the pair were not known.

A fourth person, a male truck driver, is in a stable condition with minor injuries. It's understood an off-duty paramedic assisted on scene before emergency service crews arrived.

The highway is closed in both directions at Damper Creek near the crash.

Long delays are expected.

The Queensland Government Air rescue helicopter is en route.

