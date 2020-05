Emergency services crews were called to a single vehicle crash near Yeppoon at 6.45pm on Wednesday.

Emergency services crews were called to a single vehicle crash near Yeppoon at 6.45pm on Wednesday.

A CAR has been badly damaged in a single-vehicle crash near Yeppoon tonight.

Emergency services crews were called to an accident at Adelaide Park Rd about 6.45pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the car crashed off the side of a roundabout and collided with a pole.

The police spokesman said all occupants had managed to get out of the vehicle themselves.