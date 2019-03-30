Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Proserpine Fire Brigade attended a car fire on Friday night, caused by an electrical fault.
Proserpine Fire Brigade attended a car fire on Friday night, caused by an electrical fault. Alistair Brightman
Offbeat

Driver bails from car before it catches fire

Georgia Simpson
by
30th Mar 2019 9:45 AM | Updated: 9:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR caught fire on Shute Harbour Rd about 6.30pm on Friday night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said the car was travelling along Shute Harbour Rd near Conway Rd when they received the call.

Proserpine Fire Brigade officer in charge, Lieutenant Brian Little said the occupant noticed smoke coming out from under the dashboard, which prompted the driver to pull over and call triple 0.

One crew attended the scene and extinguished the blaze, which has unfortunately caused significant damage to the car.

The fire was caused by an electrical fault with no injuries reported, Lieutenant Little said.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said the fire was non-suspicious, and the model of car was a Subaru Liberty sedan.

More Stories

car fire proserpine fire brigade queensland fire and emergenc services shute harbour rdm editors picks
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    CQ beaches: Beautiful one day, polluted the next

    premium_icon CQ beaches: Beautiful one day, polluted the next

    News YEPPOON surf life saver shares shocking finds on local beaches

    Double fatality on North Rockhampton road

    premium_icon Double fatality on North Rockhampton road

    News Two people have been killed after two cars collided

    • 30th Mar 2019 10:16 AM
    Restoration in store for historic CBD building

    premium_icon Restoration in store for historic CBD building

    News The 120-year-old building is set for a facelift

    What's on around the grounds this weekend

    premium_icon What's on around the grounds this weekend

    Sport AFL, rugby seasons set to kick-off