Car breaks down in Alton Downs, engine on fire

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to a car fire in Alton Downs on Friday morning.

It was originally reported at 7am the vehicle had broken down on Ridgelands Road and the “engine was burning”.

Fire crews arrived at the scene at 7.12am.

The vehicle was located on the northbound lane.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, the vehicle was alight in the engine bay and a large amount of smoke was emitting from the vehicle, causing a traffic hazard.

The fire was extinguished by 7.30am.

It is understood the vehicle is off the roadway and was left in the hands of the owner, with police responding to the scene.