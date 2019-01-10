Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A car carrier crash south of Grafton on the Pacific Highway has impacted traffic in both directions.
A car carrier crash south of Grafton on the Pacific Highway has impacted traffic in both directions. Live Traffic NSW
Breaking

Traffic clears after car carrier collision

Jarrard Potter
by
10th Jan 2019 12:41 PM

UPDATE: Traffic has cleared since an earlier incident involving a car carrier on the Pacific Highway near Glenugie.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services have responded to a car carrier crash on the Pacific Highway south of Grafton this afternoon.

The collision happened about 1.36pm today near Eight Mile Lane.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting emergency services, as well as Roads and Maritime Services, are at the scene of the collision.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution and reduce speed in the area, with both north and southbound lanes impacted following the collision.

car carrier editors picks pacific highway pacific highway crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Queensland Bushfires Review: Have your say

    premium_icon Queensland Bushfires Review: Have your say

    News Anyone affected by and involved in last year's bushfires are encouraged to complete a submission to the review

    Good year expected as barramundi season draws closer

    premium_icon Good year expected as barramundi season draws closer

    News The elusive barra is set to bring more tourist to Rockhampton

    Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

    premium_icon Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

    News Gladstone rd site was meant to be completed in first quarter of 2019

    Local Partners