Car catches fire in main street of CQ town

Police attended to reports of a car on fire. Marc Stapelberg

EMERGENCY crews were called to a car fire in Biloela around 11.15am this morning.

A spokesperson from police media said it is unknown how the vehicle, which was on the corner of Melton and Callide St, caught fire.

Queensland Police and Fire services attended to the incident, out side of the local National Australia Bank.

The fire has now been extinguished and the vehicle will be towed from the scene shortly.

No one was injured and Queensland Ambulance did not attend.

The police Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) has been notified about the incident.