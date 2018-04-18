Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police attended to reports of a car on fire.
Police attended to reports of a car on fire. Marc Stapelberg
News

Car catches fire in main street of CQ town

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
18th Apr 2018 11:59 AM

EMERGENCY crews were called to a car fire in Biloela around 11.15am this morning.

A spokesperson from police media said it is unknown how the vehicle, which was on the corner of Melton and Callide St, caught fire.

Queensland Police and Fire services attended to the incident, out side of the local National Australia Bank.

The fire has now been extinguished and the vehicle will be towed from the scene shortly.

No one was injured and Queensland Ambulance did not attend.

The police Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) has been notified about the incident.

biloela car fire emergency fire
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Aurizon pushes ahead with plans to roll out of Rocky

    Aurizon pushes ahead with plans to roll out of Rocky

    News Despite claims of work for locals being left unfinished.

    • 18th Apr 2018 12:15 PM
    International tourists set to experience best of rural CQ

    International tourists set to experience best of rural CQ

    News GUESTS from around the world will be treated at Beef Australia 2018

    • 18th Apr 2018 11:39 AM
    Homeless pensioner fined for knife found in car

    Homeless pensioner fined for knife found in car

    Crime The man had used the knife to cut up food

    • 18th Apr 2018 12:08 PM
    Inclusion at coast lagoon gives greater access for everyone

    Inclusion at coast lagoon gives greater access for everyone

    News ENHANCING car parks, elevators & ramps a priority for equity

    • 18th Apr 2018 12:44 PM

    Local Partners