Mum, kids terrified after daylight car robbery

Karla is furious about her Jeep being taken for a joy-ride for two days

Karla is furious about her Jeep being taken for a joy-ride for two days Karla Benecke

GLADSTONE mum Karla Benecke is furious that four thieves brazenly walked into her home on Sunday morning and took off with her car.

Standing in disbelief in the backyard with the three kids, Ms Benecke watched as her car sped off from her property just before 9am.

She then ran after the thieves.

Police spent almost an entire day chasing the thieves across the Gladstone region arresting four people in South Gladstone.

The Kalpowar mother said the car theft was a "terrifying" experience and hoped no one else had to go through it.

"Seeing your car drive away, wondering what is actually happening, is frightening," Ms Benecke said.

"It took me a few seconds to click with different scenarios running through my head."

The stolen Jeep

While the front door was unlocked, Ms Benecke and her children were spending their Sunday morning in the backyard with the horses.

Queensland Police said the thieves are responsible for a spate of car thefts in the Gladstone region including the theft of a blue ute that was found crashed and abandoned on Harvey Rd, Gladstone about 8pm Sunday.

Ms Benecke's car was intercepted yesterday afternoon at Toolooa on Dalrymple Drive where six people were seen fleeing from the black Jeep.

Her partner Andrew Myles said the thieves played a dangerous game on Gladstone roads.

Karla is furious about her Jeep being taken for a joy-ride for two days Karla Benecke

"It was pretty terrifying for Karla and the kids," he said.

"She was on the property with the horses and the kids were playing out the back.

"Imagine if she was inside.

"She was really shaken up, poor thing was at home by herself.

"I was out of service so she rang the neighbour and then went to her mother's place."

Mr Myles said the thieves had good taste.

"It was our good family car," he said.

"They've obviously seen it and thought they can have a good time flogging it.

"They are pretty brazen to walk into our home."

Queensland Police Service reported that four people have been arrested and are in the Gladstone watch house.

A QPS spokesperson said it would be a long process.

No one was charged yesterday afternoon.