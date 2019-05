Police were called to the scene of a cow struck by a vehicle on Raspberry Creek Rd.

Police were called to the scene of a cow struck by a vehicle on Raspberry Creek Rd. FILE

A CAR has collided with a cow 600m off the Bruce Hwy.

At 2.55pm, a cow was struck by a vehicle on Raspberry Creek Rd, 600m from the intersection to the Bruce Hwy.

Police were called to the scene and reported there were no injuries to the driver and minimal damage to the vehicle.

However, the cow had been injured and police would be contacting the property owner.