Car collides with 'large beast' in regional CQ

A CAR collided with a 'large beast' near Rolleston overnight, sending one man to hospital.

Emergency services were notified of a traffic crash involving a single vehicle and cow on the Blackwater Rolleston Road and Sunlight Rd at 11.22pm Tuesday night.

A spokesperson from Queensland Police said they were called to a crash that involved a car and a 'large beast', 30kms south of Rolleston.

A man in his 40s sustained minor injuries and was transported to Blackwater Hospital in a stable condition.

It was reported there was a number of cattle on the road at the time of the collision.

All emergency services were called to the scene.

The condition of the cow is unknown at this stage.