Ten people taken to hospital after car collides with mini bus

TEN people have been taken to hospital after a car collided with a mini bus in Katherine.

Emergency services responded to the accident on Wednesday evening, which happened on the town side of the Katherine bridge.

A St John NT spokeswoman said crews were onsite immediately and transferred 10 patients to the Katherine Hospital. The levels of injury are unknown.

