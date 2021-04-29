Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Four people have been injured in a car and steam roller crash at Longreach. Photo: file
Four people have been injured in a car and steam roller crash at Longreach. Photo: file
News

Car collides with road work machinery on highway

Kristen Booth
29th Apr 2021 12:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 2.30PM: The highway has reopened and three people have been hospitalised following a crash involving a car and road works machinery at Longreach.

The three patients sustained minor injuries and were taken to Longreach Hospital in a stable condition.

Police advised the scene was clear and the Landsborough Highway had reopened in both directions.

INITIAL 12.15PM: Four people have been injured in a car and steam roller crash along the Landsborough Highway at Longreach.

Two Queensland Ambulance Service crews are at the site of the incident on the corner of Jabiru Street and the highway, which was reported about 11.20am.

Paramedics are assessing four stable patients for minor injuries, including a female in her 60s and a male in his 70s.

While the highway was initially closed, Queensland Police reopened one lane at 11.50am.

Originally published as Car collides with road work machinery on highway

car crash landsborough hwy longreach road closure
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boat sinking in Cap Coast creek sparks alarm

        Premium Content Boat sinking in Cap Coast creek sparks alarm

        News Photos show the vessel taking on water while the owners make a desperate dash from Mackay to Yeppoon.

        Police face stand-off with man on roof of home

        Premium Content Police face stand-off with man on roof of home

        News The person on the roof is reportedly not the individual police went there to speak...

        ‘Disturbing’: Druggie’s shed filled with meth, coke and guns

        Premium Content ‘Disturbing’: Druggie’s shed filled with meth, coke and guns

        Crime Three young children lost their mother when her car hit a truck and flipped off a...

        32 of CQ’s leading footballers named for Intercity Cup

        Premium Content 32 of CQ’s leading footballers named for Intercity Cup

        Soccer FQ Central and Wide Bay teams to clash in football first this weekend.