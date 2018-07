ONE man has been injured following a car crash on the Leichhardt Hwy north of Banana.

A Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) spokesman, who could not provide the driver's age, said emergency crews were called to the scene at 10am.

The single occupant reportedly swerved his car to miss a kangaroo about 15km to 20km from Banana, causing his vehicle to roll.

He suffered minor lacerations and was taken to Moura Hospital for spinal precautions.