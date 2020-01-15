Menu
A car has crashed on to its roof on the walkway near Icebergs at Bondi Beach. Picture: Mark Morri
Car crashes down cliff at Bondi Beach

15th Jan 2020 2:08 PM

A car has gone down a cliff at the iconic Bondi Icebergs.

Emergency services were called to Notts Ave at Bondi Beach about 10.45am after reports a car had left the road.

Police found a small SUV had gone through a guard rail and flipped on to its roof and on to the ground below.

The luxury Range Rover was winched off the walkway by a tow truck about 12.30pm.

 

The car rolled down through the guardrail. Picture: Adella Beaini
No one was in the car at the time. Picture: Mark Morri
No one was in the car at the time. Picture: Mark Morri

Police have been told two cars had been involved in a minor accident and as the drivers were exchanging details, one of the vehicles rolled forward.

No one was inside the vehicle at the time and no pedestrians were injured.

Notts Ave was closed and police urged people to avoid the area during the recovery operation.

 

