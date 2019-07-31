Car crashes into business, elderly man taken to hospital

A car has driven into a business in North Rockhampton. Two people are believed to be injured.

2.15PM: AN elderly man has been transported to Rockhampton Hospital after the car he was in crashed into a building in North Rockhampton.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Berserker and Elphinstone Streets at 1.15pm after a car crashed into a business.

The elderly man was driving the car and was encapsulated for a short time.

A female in her 50s also sustained a minor limb injury but she was not transported to hospital.

Authorities have been called in to assess the building and any impacts on its structural ingetrity and electrical supply.

1.40PM: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports a car has driven into a building on the corner of Berserker and Elphinstone Streets in North Rockhampton.

Reports indicate one person is encapsulated in the car and another person is injured.

Crews were called to the scene around 1.15pm

Reports from the scene are paramedics are attending to a patient in the car, believed to be an elderly man.

The second patient is believed to be an elderly woman.

There is a large crowd of 20 to 30 people gathered around the scene.

More to follow.