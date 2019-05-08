Menu
Michael Marston - ePixel Images
Car crashes into Mount Morgan store front

Maddelin McCosker
8th May 2019 2:39 PM
2.35PM: A CAR has crashed into the Mount Morgan IGA this afternoon.

Initial reports indicate a white ute drove through the front window of the local grocery store around 2.30pm.

The driver is not injured and is said to be out of the car and walking around.

The store has been evacuated by the manager and there are not believed to be any injuries.

Reports suggest there is a crowd of people gathered around the scene.

QPS are on scene and paramedics are on route.

