Fire and Emergency Services QFES generic. Picture: Lillian Watkins
Car crashes into power pole in North Rockhampton

Lachlan Berlin
22nd Jun 2021 2:07 PM
Emergency services are attending an incident in North Rockhampton where a car crashed into a power pole on Lakes Creek Road.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said fireys attended the scene of the crash about 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 22.

The spokesman said a single vehicle drove into the power pole support.

According to the spokesman, a wire was down but it was not live.

QFES is waiting for Ergon Energy to fix the damage.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the road was not closed.

