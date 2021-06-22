Car crashes into power pole in North Rockhampton
Emergency services are attending an incident in North Rockhampton where a car crashed into a power pole on Lakes Creek Road.
A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said fireys attended the scene of the crash about 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 22.
The spokesman said a single vehicle drove into the power pole support.
According to the spokesman, a wire was down but it was not live.
QFES is waiting for Ergon Energy to fix the damage.
A Queensland Police spokesman said the road was not closed.
Originally published as Car crashes into power pole in North Rockhampton