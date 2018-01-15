Car crashes into tree at North Rocky business

A car has crashed into a tree outside Storage King, North Rockhampton.

A MAN and a woman are currently being treated by emergency services after crashing their car into a tree in the Storage King North Rockhampton car park.

Queensland Ambulance Service received a call at 2.32pm to attend the scene at Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens.

One of the patients reported bruising on their chest from the air bag and the other complained of neck pain.

Paramedics tended to the patients at the scene.

Queensland Fire Emergency Service attended the scene but left the incident to the Queensland Police Service after ensuring the area was safe.

Queensland Police Service said the incident was not serious.