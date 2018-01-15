Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Car crashes into tree at North Rocky business

A car has crashed into a tree outside Storage King, North Rockhampton.
A car has crashed into a tree outside Storage King, North Rockhampton. Contributed
Steph Allen
by

A MAN and a woman are currently being treated by emergency services after crashing their car into a tree in the Storage King North Rockhampton car park.

Queensland Ambulance Service received a call at 2.32pm to attend the scene at Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens.

One of the patients reported bruising on their chest from the air bag and the other complained of neck pain.

Paramedics tended to the patients at the scene.

Queensland Fire Emergency Service attended the scene but left the incident to the Queensland Police Service after ensuring the area was safe.

Queensland Police Service said the incident was not serious.

Topics:  storage king yaamba rd

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Blinco blitzes quality field to win feature race in Bundy

Blinco blitzes quality field to win feature race in Bundy

Success keeps coming for Rocky's teen cycle star

From bank teller to diesel fitter: Rocky woman's journey

Dannielle Weston has been named as one of Queensland's three top recourses sector women in the annual Resources Awards for Women conducted by the Queensland Resources Council and voluntary group Women in Mining and Resources Queensland.

Dannielle in running for major industry award

Move over Jamie Oliver: Rocky teen's plan to run restaurant

HOSPITALITY HOPEFUL: Thomas Perma is completing his Diploma of Hostility and hopes to manage a restaurant in the next five years.

THOMAS Perna juggles two jobs in his dream to run a restaurant

Thieves steal car, rob Rocky daughter of time with sick mum

Nichola May with her mother Terri, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. The pair rely on Nichola's car for vital appointments, but are at a loss after it was stolen from her Bolsover St home.

Nichola May's desperate plea after break in, vehicle theft

Local Partners