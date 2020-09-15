Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crash
Crash
Motoring

Car crashes into tree for the second day in a row

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
15th Sep 2020 7:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAR filled with four passengers has crashed into a tree early this morning in North Rockhampton.

The incident occurred on Kerrigan St and Thozet Rd at 5.30am in Frenchville.

Four patients were treated by paramedics.

A man in his 30s and a female teenager were taken to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

Yesterday, it was a reported a male teenager had hit a tree to miss an animal on the road in Depot Hill.

Last week, a car veered off the edge on Pilbeam Dr at Mount Archer.

The female driver was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with chest, back and pelvic injuries.

car into tree frenchville kerrigan street north rockhampton thozet rd
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: All the latest news from the past 24 hours

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: All the latest news from the past 24 hours

        News See the links to the letters to the editor and other top headlines

        • 15th Sep 2020 6:54 AM
        $23m stadium announcement opens up can of worms

        Premium Content $23m stadium announcement opens up can of worms

        News It was all smiles from our pollies for yesterday’s Rocky Stadium announcement but...

        DV offender with ‘appalling’ criminal history jailed

        Premium Content DV offender with ‘appalling’ criminal history jailed

        Crime The Rockhampton man pleaded guilty in court to contravening a domestic violence...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why have 3 Labor ministers resigned?

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why have 3 Labor ministers resigned?

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.