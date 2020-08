Paramedics are treating the woman at the scene of the crash in North Rockhampton.

BREAKING: A woman is being treated by paramedics after the car she was driving crashed into a tree in North Rockhampton.

Emergency services crews were called to the accident on River Rose Dr, Norman Gardens, about 12.06pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman in her 30s had suffered an arm injury but was in a stable condition.

More to come.