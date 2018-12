A car has crashed into a Bruce Hwy ditch just north of the Shell service stations at Coochin Creek.

Emergency services were called to the scene, in the southbound lanes near the Shell service stations at Coochin Creek, at 11.47am.

Police said the incident had occurred in the southbound lanes.

A man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for treatment of minor injuries.