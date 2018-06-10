Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A female driver had crashed through a fence at the Oak Tree Retirement Village on Glenmore Rd and MaCalister St.
A female driver had crashed through a fence at the Oak Tree Retirement Village on Glenmore Rd and MaCalister St. Contributed
Breaking

Car crashes through fence at North Rocky retirement home

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by
10th Jun 2018 10:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAR ploughed through a fence of a North Rockhampton retirement village this morning.

A Queensland police spokesperson said they were called to the Park Avenue incident this morning at 7am where a female driver had crashed through a fence at the Oak Tree Retirement Village on Glenmore Rd and MaCalister St.

Female driver was taken to Rockhampton Hospital.
Female driver was taken to Rockhampton Hospital. Contributed

There were no serious injuries to anyone involved, however the driver was taken to the Rockhampton Hospital as a precaution.

There was no disruption to traffic.

This accident comes after two females were trapped in their vehicle in Mackay last night after it rolled over on Stockroute Road.

The accident occurred at 6.15pm with emergency service crews arriving on scene at 7pm.

Reports indicate that hydraulic gear was used to cut open the vehicle.

Those involved were taken to the Mackay Base Hospital.

No information on the patients conditions have been released.

car crash oak tree lifestyle village retirement village
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    GALLERY: All the action from the Yeppoon Show

    GALLERY: All the action from the Yeppoon Show

    Community Were you snapped out and about on the Cap Coast?

    • 10th Jun 2018 9:31 AM
    Rocky, be alert not alarmed as 9000 soldiers begin war games

    Rocky, be alert not alarmed as 9000 soldiers begin war games

    News Expect to see tanks, other military vehicles, artillery on our roads

    Emotional court scenes: Girlfriend gives her man last chance

    premium_icon Emotional court scenes: Girlfriend gives her man last chance

    Crime 'There's no more messing up. No more doing the wrong thing.'

    Gas leak at Central Queensland service station

    Gas leak at Central Queensland service station

    Breaking Emergency services are attending

    Local Partners