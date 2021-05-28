Car damaged after casual relationship turns nasty

Police attended the victim’s unit after Seth Morpheus Reaney tried to kick in the front door. Generic file photo.

Police attended the victim’s unit after Seth Morpheus Reaney tried to kick in the front door. Generic file photo.

A man caused $800 worth of damage to a woman's car after their casual relationship turned nasty.

Seth Morpheus Reaney, 21, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on May 27 to wilful damage and unlawful entry to a dwelling.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Mike Phillips told the court that Reaney and the victim were known to each other, and on occasions, had a casual relationship.

Sgt Phillips said at 5.43pm on April 9, Reaney and the victim were involved in a verbal argument which resulted in the woman driving Reaney home.

"Whilst the victim was dropping off the defendant, he has hit the front windscreen from the front passenger seat - this has caused the windscreen to crack," Sgt Phillips said.

"The defendant has then exited the vehicle and hit the driver's door, causing a dent."

The incident was reported to police and Reaney was subsequently arrested and charged.

Restitution of $800 was sought for damage to the vehicle.

The second charge of unlawful entry related to Reaney attending the victim's unit and refusing to leave.

Sgt Phillips said Reaney attempted to kick the front door to gain entry.

A neighbour contacted police.

Police attended and Reaney was on the ground, directly outside the door, drinking bourbon.

He was arrested and later released on bail.

Reaney's solicitor said that Reaney accepted the facts read out by the prosecution.

The court heard that Reaney had no criminal history and was seeing a psychologist for a medical condition.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale took that into account but also had some advice for Reaney.

"21 is young but you've got to start growing up," she said.

Reaney was placed on a six-month good behaviour order with a $500 recognisance.

He was also ordered to pay $800 restitution to the victim.

No conviction was recorded.

READ MORE: How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Man threatens to shoot CQ workshop manager in the head

How text messages led police to Yeppoon drug bust

Disabled Yeppoon man's friends 'used him' for drugs