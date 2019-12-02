Menu
Queensland Police Service. (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
CAR DEALER ATTACK: Eight vehicles damaged

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 7:30 AM
POLICE are investigating after a group of people allegedly entered a Berserker car dealer yesterday and damaged a large number of vehicles.

At 2pm, police were called to Rockhampton Mazda, Musgrave St, after a person went to the business and saw the damage.

Police believe that between 2am-2pm, a group of people, age and gender unknown, entered the business and damaged eight cars.

The implements used to damage the vehicles are also unknown at this stage.

Police will be talking to the business today and continuing investigations.

