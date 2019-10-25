Car dealer steps back in time for 100th b’day

ICONIC car models from across the generations have filled the Lawrence’s Holden showroom in the lead up the company’s 100th anniversary celebrations on Saturday.

Local enthusiasts have been invited to bring along their pride and joy, and about 100 Holdens and Chevrolets will be on display during Lawrence’s Cars and Coffee Day from 9am to noon.

Now in his 27th year at the car dealership, dealer principal, Trent Dunn said not too many Rockhampton businesses could match the huge milestone their business had achieved.

Lawrence’s Holden is celebrating 100 years in business. Check out this beautiful Corvette.

“There is a lot of history, we have staff who’ve been with us for 20-plus years, and they’ve seen changes in the industry,” he said.

During Saturday’s special celebrations, the spare parts department will offer 20 per cent off their products.

Meanwhile, Rockynats will set up an information tent where giveaways will be up for grabs.

Since its inception in 1919, there have only been four change of hands — from the Lawrence family to the McCamleys, Paul Peasnell, and currently John (deceased) and Sharon Farrer.

Lawrences Holden is celebrating 100 years in business. Check out this beauty.

The Cars and Coffee Day will also offer a sausage sizzle with proceeds to raise funds for Car 13 Cruisers for the Endeavour Rally.

There you will find a Holden and Chevrolet display for local enthusiasts to bask in their element, and you’ll also have a chance to win Holden merchandise.