Stolen car destroyed by fire at Kershaw Gardens

A stolen car was set on fire at Kershaw Gardens on Saturday night.

A stolen car was set on fire at Kershaw Gardens on Saturday night. Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON police are investigating an arson at Kershaw Gardens on Saturday night.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a car fire at Aquatic Place, Kershaw Gardens, near the formerly free camping area around 9pm on Saturday night.

One crew arrived and were able to put the fire out within in the hour.

QFES notified Queensland Police Service of the car fire and left the scene by 10pm.

Despite being destroyed in the fire, police were able to confirm the car had been stolen from Park Avenue on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for QPS said no suspects have been identified at the this stage but investigations are continuing.