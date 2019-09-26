Car, dog wash proposed for vacant block

Proposed plans for a car wash with vacuum and dog wash facilities off Yeppoon Rd near the hospital.

Proposed plans for a car wash with vacuum and dog wash facilities off Yeppoon Rd near the hospital.

A CAR wash has been proposed to be the new facility in the nestle of shops on Yeppoon Rd around KFC and the hospital.

The facility would be located at the corner of Erskine Crt and Hoskyn Drive in Hidden Valley, on a vacant 2564sq m block of land.

The proposed car wash includes a 300sq m car wash, 76sq m vacuum area and 14sq m dog wash, along with areas for hardstand, landscaping and open space.

Proposed plans for a car wash with vacuum and dog wash facilities off Yeppoon Rd near the hospital.

Wall Planning and Environmental Consulting of Clermont lodged an application on behalf of their clients last week for a combined material change of use and operational works.

The owners of the land is Perry Holdings Queensland Pty Ltd acting as Perry Futures Superannuation Fund are the developers.

An engineering report prepared by Davey Engineering Solutions accompanied the application and states a traffic island will be built to prevent a traffic jam.

Proposed plans for a car wash with vacuum and dog wash facilities off Yeppoon Rd near the hospital.

Exit and entry accesses will be from Erskine Crt with the entry on the eastern end, as far as practically possible away from Hoskyn Drive to ‘minimise any conflicts with through traffic and provide maximise separation to the intersection with the hospital driveway’.

The exit includes the ‘proposed construction of a small dividing traffic island that prevents vehicles from turning into the exit thus potentially cause queuing issues on Hoskyn Drive’.

The report states the site is located within the Specialised Centre Zone and as such is connected to physical infrastructure networks, such as, water, sewer, telecommunications and electricity.

The location of the proposed car wash on a vacant block of cleared land on the corner of Erskine Crt and Hoskyn Dr.

The site is surrounded by other commercial uses, including a healthcare facility and remnant vegetation.

The proposed signage is 5.024m high, to be located along the western portion of the Erskine Crt frontage of the site.

Across the road on the other side of Yeppoon Rd, a service station and retail centre was approved for Fred Lawn Drive in April earlier this year. The service station would allow for up to eight vehicles at one time from two underground fuel tanks to operate 24 hours, seven days a week.

The building would total 1373sq m and be 9.5m in height.

The car wash facility application is being assessed by council officers.