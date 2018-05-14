Menu
Emergency services work to extract a person from a car involved in an accident at the corner of West and Stanley Streets.
Breaking

Car doors removed after high impact crash

14th May 2018 3:48 PM

TWO cars have been written off after a vehicle allegedly failed to give way on the intersection at Stanley and West Streets just before 3pm today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had to use hydra light cutting gear to remove the driver of one car from the wreckage.

A spokesman for QFES confirmed the cutting tool process took about 25 minutes.

Queensland Ambulance Service assessed six people, including two young children.

A female in her 40s was transported to Rockhampton hospital with chest and neck pains in a stable condition.

