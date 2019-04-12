Menu
This car came to an abrupt stop in a Koongal garden
Car drives into front garden of Koongal home

Maddelin McCosker
12th Apr 2019 11:30 AM
11.30AM: A CAR has gone off the road and ended up in the front garden of a Koongal home this morning.

Emergency Services were called to Goldston St around 11am after they received reports of a single vehicle incident.

When police arrived on scene, it is believed the driver of the vehicle was no longer there.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency services crews were tasked, and one remains at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service is also present but no injuries were reported.

