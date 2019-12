Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to an appliance fire at Blackwater.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to an appliance fire at Blackwater.

Emergency services are heading to a crash on the Yeppoon Road and Norman Rd intersection.

It is understood a car containing two children and an adult has left the finished up un the trees.

Initial reports suggest al have left the car and the adult male has an injured arm and a young girl requires transport to Rockhampton hospital.

Queensland police services are directing traffic.

More to come.