Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A burning car is causing traffic chaos on the Bruce Highway heading south at Bribie Island.
A burning car is causing traffic chaos on the Bruce Highway heading south at Bribie Island. Facebook
News

Car engulfed in flames on Bruce Hwy sparks delays

Matty Holdsworth
by
7th Nov 2018 2:39 PM

VIDEO footage has emerged of a car completely engulfed in flames on the Bruce Highway, south of the Sunshine Coast.

The vehicle is located in the southbound lanes of the highway at Caboolture, just before the Bribie Island Road off-ramp.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services had three crews attend the scene at 1.25pm.

 

A QFES spokeswoman said the vehicle was "well-involved" but confined to the engine bay.

It was extinguished by 1.30pm.

Queensland Police Service are on scene and a spokeswoman said the vehicle looked to have "fallen off a tow truck".

She said the highway was moving, but "slow".

Rebecca Arici drove past the vehicle and posted the video on social media.

car emergency fire qfes qps sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Adani reveals new workforce numbers for building CQ mine

    premium_icon Adani reveals new workforce numbers for building CQ mine

    Business Rockhampton and Townsville remain the primary source for employees on the Carmichael Project.

    • 8th Nov 2018 6:03 AM
    Mystery virus takes Henry's breath away

    premium_icon Mystery virus takes Henry's breath away

    News Rocky boy among thousands of sick kids who benefit from telethon

    • 8th Nov 2018 6:13 AM
    Former footy player's drunk and disorderly end of night

    premium_icon Former footy player's drunk and disorderly end of night

    Crime It took four police officers to detain him

    Schwarten's bid to return to parliament to clear his name

    premium_icon Schwarten's bid to return to parliament to clear his name

    News 'Leader of the Opposition has said she intends to take no action'

    Local Partners