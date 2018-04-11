Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
News

Car engulfed in 'high flames' after CQ crash

Shayla Bulloch
by
11th Apr 2018 7:25 AM

FIRE crews rushed to the scene of a car fire on Tuesday night which spread into bushland near May Downs.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to a reported two-vehicle crash on Dingo Mount Flora Rd at 8.15pm.

A spokesperson from QFES said one car was "engulfed in high flames” when the crew arrived.

The car was engulfed near May Downs.
The car was engulfed near May Downs. Shayla Bulloch

"Crews requested Queensland Police Service to arrive on scene for traffic control,” the spokesperson said.

Fire crews fought the blaze until 8.45pm to extinguish the car fire before putting out the bush fire around 9.30pm.

Crews left the scene around 11.30pm after patrolling the area.

The scene was left in the hand of QPS were not investigating further.

car fire crash qfes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

