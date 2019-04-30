Car fire connected to Kent St armed robbery

7:55am: QUEENSLAND Police have revealed more information surrounding the suspicious car fire in Park Avenue this morning.

At around 5am this morning three men armed with knives entered a tavern on Kent Street and demanded money.

The men, who were described as wearing black face masks as well as white, red, and grey hooded jumpers, escaped the premises in a white van with a sum of cash.

At around 5.20am the van was set alight on Park St in Park Avenue.

The people in the van fled the scene.

Police say it is still unknown at this stage if this robbery is connected with another that occurred around midnight at licensed premises on Upper Dawson Road.

Investigations are continuing.

7:15am: QUEENSLAND Police are investigating a car fire in Park Avenue earlier this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to Park St in the North Rockhampton suburb about 5.10am, and upon arrival they found a mini-van smouldering.

The crew extinguished the fire in about five minutes and waited for QPS to arrive on scene.

QPS arrived at the scene after they received reports at around 5.30am of people wearing dark clothes seen leaving the scene of the car fire.

This is the second car to be destroyed by fire in Park Avenue in two weeks.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900837844