Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The driver was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition. Picture: TNV
The driver was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition. Picture: TNV
News

Car flips and lands in the back of a truck

10th Jan 2019 8:23 AM

A CAR was left teetering in the back of a council truck yesterday following bizarre accident in Sydney's southwest.

A Holden Astra was being driven down Evelyn St in Macquarie Fields about 3pm when it hit a trailer ramp and flipped, landing in the back of a parked Campbelltown City Council truck.

The car ended up on its roof, trapping the 38-year-old driver for a short time.

The driver was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition after complaining of pain in his left shoulder.

car crash sydney truck
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Queensland Bushfires Review: Have your say

    premium_icon Queensland Bushfires Review: Have your say

    News Anyone affected by and involved in last year's bushfires are encouraged to complete a submission to the review

    • 10th Jan 2019 12:25 PM
    Good year expected as barramundi season draws closer

    premium_icon Good year expected as barramundi season draws closer

    News The elusive barra is set to bring more tourist to Rockhampton

    Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

    premium_icon Aldi announces new builders and completion date for site

    News Gladstone rd site was meant to be completed in first quarter of 2019

    Local Partners