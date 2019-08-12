Stolen car from Rockhampton found alight in Clinton bushland

FIRE: Firefighters were called to extinguish a car fire in Clinton overnight.

FIRE: Firefighters were called to extinguish a car fire in Clinton overnight. The Daily Examiner

UPDATE 12.45pm:

A CAR stolen from the Rockhampton region has been found completely burned out in Clinton bushland.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the silver Toyota SUV was stolen from a Carlton St, Kawana address sometime after 9pm on Sunday night.

The car was found engulfed in flames at 12.15am between Red Rover Rd and Don Young Dr on Monday morning.

Earlier:

FIREFIGHTERS have extinguished a car engulfed in flames overnight in Clinton.

A QFES spokesman said firefighters were called to Red Rover Rd and Don Young Dr at 12.15am where they found the car "well alight" in bushlands.

The fire was extinguished by 1.10am and was left in the hands of Queensland Police.