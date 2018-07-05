Car full of teens flips, 19-year-old driver trapped

FOUR teenagers were hospitalised overnight after the ute they were in flipped at Beerburrum just before midnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 11pm where the dual cab ute had rolled on Beerburrum Woodford Rd.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the 19-year-old male driver was trapped behind the wheel and had to be cut free.

Three of the four passengers were injured; two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old.

There was another 19-year-old man in the car.

The spokesman said the car was travelling down a right-hand bend on the road when the driver lost control and veered into a gutter.

He said the car was "extensively damaged".

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman the driver suffered minor leg and hand injuries and other passengers suffered minor neck and abdominal injuries.

He said none of the injuries were serious but all were transported to different hospitals; two to Caboolture, one to the Royal Brisbane Hospital and one to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

All were transported stable.