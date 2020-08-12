Menu
Car goes up in flames at unit block

by Emily Halloran
12th Aug 2020 8:30 AM


 

FIREFIGHTERS have saved a block of units from damage after a car went up in flames in a carport on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to the three-storey block of units on Rose St in Southport about 9pm on Tuesday.

When fire crews arrived the car - a 2011 grey Honda - was fully alight in the carport.

It's understood the flames were coming from the engine area.

Firefighters extinguished the flames by 9.05pm and left the scene by 9.30pm.

It's believed a resident from the unit block saw the fire and tried to extinguish it with a garden hose.

No one was inside the unit closest to the fire and there was no damage from the flames.

It's believed an electrical fault in the vehicle was the cause of the blaze.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a "large number of people" were evacuated from a home in Varsity Lakes after a laundry fire.

Crews were called to a private address on Lake Orr Dr just before 1am.

A man in his 20s had smoke inhalation and minor cuts to his hands but was not hospitalised.

Originally published as Car goes up in flames at unit block

