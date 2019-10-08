Car hits cow and catches fire on CQ road

A CAR caught on fire on a Central Queensland road on Monday night after hitting a cow, then striking another vehicle.

Just after 8pm, Queensland Ambulance Service were called to an incident involving two cars and a cow on the Tieri-Middlemount Rd.

One of the cars hit a cow, struck the second vehicle, rolled and then caught fire.

All passengers and drivers were able to get out of the cars and didn’t sustain any obvious injuries.

Two patients were transported to Dysart Hospital in stable conditions as a precaution.