Car hits girl, 11, outside Queensland shopping centre

by Chris Calcino
2nd Feb 2021 12:34 PM
A PRIMARY school girl is in the fight of her young life after being struck by a car while riding her scooter past a suburban Cairns shopping centre.

Paramedics were called to the Smithfield Shopping Village at the corner of Smithfield Village Dr and O'Brien Rd after reports of a car hitting a child at 4.08pm on Monday.

Two ambulance crews attended the scene, including a critical care paramedic.

The 11-year-old was taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition with spinal injury precautions.

A Cairns Hospital and Hinterland Health Service spokesman said the girl remained in a serious but stable condition on Tuesday morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed officers attended the scene at the edge of Smithfield and Trinity Park but no charges had been laid by about 10.30am on Tuesday.

It did not appear any complaint had been lodged to police over the incident.

Car hits girl, 11, outside Cairns shopping centre

