Subscribe
Man critical after car hits tree in medical episode

Felicity Ripper
27th Feb 2021 12:30 PM | Updated: 12:59 PM
A car crash north of the Sunshine Coast is now a police matter after paramedics worked on a man in a critical condition.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics did not transfer the man to hospital after his car hit a tree at Cooloola Cove about 10.50am on Saturday.

"We've referred the matter to Queensland Police Service," the spokeswoman said.

A police spokeswoman said the crash at Endeavour Dr possibly resulted from a medical episode.

Police remained at the scene at 12.30pm.

