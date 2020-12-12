Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The crashed car.
The crashed car.
News

Car hits tree in Cawarral, four hospitalised

Timothy Cox
12th Dec 2020 9:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

PARAMEDICS treated four patients on Coorooman Creek Road at 1.25am today after a car crashed into a tree.

A male in his 20s with hip pain, a male in his teens with an ankle injury, and another male in his teens with pelvic, leg, arm and suspected spinal injuries were driven to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue left base at 2.13am to help with a fourth patient, a 22-year-old man.

He was initially trapped in the vehicle, but was freed and treated for abdominal, pelvic and suspected head and spinal injuries.

Helicopter rescue at the scene.
Helicopter rescue at the scene.

With assistance from Queensland Fire Service, the man was safely removed and treated.

Due to the terrain, Rescue 300 landed at Cawarral Fire Station where it was met by the on-board Critical Care Paramedic and Queensland Ambulance Service, which had stabilised the patient for transport by helicopter.

The patient was flown in a serious condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

racq helicopter rescue service racq rescue helicopter
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Rigged election a farce’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘Rigged election a farce’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Rocky-trained horses to take on big races in Brisbane

        Premium Content Rocky-trained horses to take on big races in Brisbane

        Horses Quartet to race at Eagle Farm’s Summer Racing Carnival.

        Glenmore School besties begin side hustle

        Premium Content Glenmore School besties begin side hustle

        Music Crowds prepare to hit the Criterion dance floor on December 19

        Woman was ‘helping teen’ when busted disqualified driving

        Premium Content Woman was ‘helping teen’ when busted disqualified driving

        Crime A woman with an appalling traffic history for driving while disqualified has...