Car hits tree in Cawarral, four hospitalised

PARAMEDICS treated four patients on Coorooman Creek Road at 1.25am today after a car crashed into a tree.

A male in his 20s with hip pain, a male in his teens with an ankle injury, and another male in his teens with pelvic, leg, arm and suspected spinal injuries were driven to Rockhampton Hospital in stable conditions.

RACQ Capricorn Rescue left base at 2.13am to help with a fourth patient, a 22-year-old man.

He was initially trapped in the vehicle, but was freed and treated for abdominal, pelvic and suspected head and spinal injuries.

Helicopter rescue at the scene.

With assistance from Queensland Fire Service, the man was safely removed and treated.

Due to the terrain, Rescue 300 landed at Cawarral Fire Station where it was met by the on-board Critical Care Paramedic and Queensland Ambulance Service, which had stabilised the patient for transport by helicopter.

The patient was flown in a serious condition to Rockhampton Hospital.