Car impaled by tree overnight with miracle baby inside

Troy Klippen | 28th Apr 2017 6:51 AM
A BABY boy and his mother cheated death on Thursday when their four-wheel-drive hit a tree, rolled and was impaled by a large tree trunk in a horror smash near Clermont.

According to emergency services, the Toyota Landcruiser was travelling on a dirt road with three occupants when it is believed the driver lost control, hit a tree and rolled the vehicle.

RACQ CQ Rescue flew 295 nautical miles (550km) to transfer the 10-month-old boy and his pregnant mother to Mackay Base Hospital after the accident which happened about 1pm.

An RACQ CQ Rescue air crewman said such was the force of the accident that a large tree trunk impaled the car near the left rear tire and punctured through into the car's interior.

It was a "miracle" the baby, who had been travelling restrained in the back seat of the vehicle just centimetres away from where the tree had pierced the car's body, survived the smash with only minor injuries, the helicopter crewman said.

 

The car's shaken occupants, believed to be a family from a property near Alpha, were taken by local firefighters to a nearby homestead about 130km north-west of Clermont to await the arrival of medical assistance.

The Mackay-based helicopter, with a trauma team including a doctor and Critical Care Paramedic on board, departed base about 1.30pm and had to refuel at Moranbah for the long trip ahead, arriving on scene about 3pm.

The helicopter departed the private property near the accident site about 3.50pm with the baby and his mother on board and landed at Mackay Base Hospital with both patients in a stable condition about 5.20pm.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin


