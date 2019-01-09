Menu
Car impounded for race on Rocky Thursday night lap circuit

9th Jan 2019
AN 19-year-old vehicle technician has not only lost his car for three months, but lost his licence for six months after racing his mate on Rockhampton's Thursday night circuit.

Declan John Van Arkel pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of taking part in illegal race.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police observed Van Arkel and his friend pulled up at the Yaamba Rd/Richardson Rd intersection facing towards Stockland at 10.10pm on December 13.

She said when the light changed to green, the two vehicles revved high and sped off down the road.

Ms King said the vehicles managed to accelerate to 122km/h in 600 metres while driving in a 70km/h zone.

She said police intercepted the driver of the black ute involved in the race - driven by Van Arkel - on Moores Creek Rd.

Ms King said the black ute overtook the blue Holden sedan.

The court heard Van Arkel's ute was impounded immediately for three months.

He was a red provisional licence holder at the time.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said this race along the Thursday night lap circuit, which has been going in Rockhampton for years, was a mindless and selfish act.

"Speed kills,” he said.

Mr Clarke ordered Van Arkel - a first year apprentice with Volvo - to pay a $1200 fine and disqualified him from driving for six months.

