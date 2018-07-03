Car into embankment, patient taken to Blackwater hospital

A PATIENT has been taken to hospital following a crash in Blackwater.

The incident occurred 15kms out of the township on the Blackwater-Cooroorah Road.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a single vehicle "left the edge of a culvert and went into an embankment”.

The vehicle was off the road and was not impacting traffic.

A female patient was treated for arm pain and taken to hospital.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services truck attended the scene, however, it was not required.