NBN installation at Kiama Downs. Generic pics showing NBN cabling on existing power poles and connecting to individual homes. Each pole supplies five homes - here the five cables below the street light fixture.

NBN installation at Kiama Downs. Generic pics showing NBN cabling on existing power poles and connecting to individual homes. Each pole supplies five homes - here the five cables below the street light fixture.

A MALE in his late teens suffered a head injury after crashing his vehicle into a power pole in North Rockhampton last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service was called to Berserker St at 9.06pm.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.