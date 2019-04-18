Menu
Flowers on Cecil St, Nimbin, where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run incident on Monday.
Car involved in fatal hit-and-run found abandoned in bush

JASMINE BURKE
18th Apr 2019 9:07 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM

UPDATE 11.40am: NSW Police Media have confirmed the vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run in Nimbin has been seized for further examination.

"Just before 4pm yesterday investigators recovered a vehicle in park land at Nimbin," a spokeswoman said.

"The vehicle has been seized and will be forensically examined.

"Inquiries continue to locate the driver.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact police."

ORIGINAL: THE car involved in the fatal hit and run which killed one woman and left another man seriously injured has been found, according to ABC reports.

At about 7.10pm on Monday a 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were walking along Cecil St, Nimbin when they were struck by a eastbound vehicle.

The woman suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene, while the man suffered serious injuries including a suspected broken leg and was taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

The vehicle, described as a white 2004 model Subaru Forester, left the scene with front-end damage and is missing the front grill and was found last night, according to ABC reports.

Police have been urging the driver of the vehicle involved to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

